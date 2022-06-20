- AUD/JPY has crossed the critical hurdle of 94.00 as RBA and BOJ’s minutes will highlight the policy divergence.
- The major contribution of costly oil and food prices in the entire inflation is restricting BOJ to sound hawkish.
- Japan’s economy wants a less attractive yen to keep higher exports intact.
The AUD/JPY pair has given an upside break of the consolidation formed in a 93.81-93.94 range in early Tokyo. An upside break of the narrow range has pushed the risk barometer above the critical resistance of 94.00. The cross is expected to perform stronger in today’s session as the release of the meeting minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will highlight a policy divergence between the economies.
The RBA raised its interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in the first week of June as soaring price pressures demanded extreme policy tightening measures. The central bank went beyond the 25 bps rate hike option despite lower employment generation capacity. However, the labor statistics added 60.6k jobs in May, which was released after the RBA’s policy announcement. The RBA minutes are going to provide more insights into the monetary policy action and views of other policymakers on the economy and policy rates.
On the Tokyo front, a continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the BOJ has put the yen bulls on the tenterhooks. The BOJ is focused on keeping its currency less attractive as it will result in higher exports for the economy. Also, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Japanese economy is majorly contributed by advancing oil and commodity prices, which is restricting the BOJ to sound hawkish in its monetary policy dictation.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|93.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.15
|Daily SMA50
|92.44
|Daily SMA100
|89.26
|Daily SMA200
|85.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.58
|Previous Daily Low
|92.94
|Previous Weekly High
|94.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.97
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.7000 as RBA’s Lowe teases more rate hikes
AUD/USD renews intraday high to 0.6975 on RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s measured hawkish remarks. The Aussie pair awaits RBA Meeting Minutes to confirm the bullish bias during early Tuesday’s Asian session.
EUR/USD clings to the 1.0500 figure, on broad US dollar weakness, ahead of Fed’s Powell
The shared currency is almost flat as the Asian session begins, after on Monday, remained confined to the 1.0472-1.0545 range, on a thin liquidity trading session due to a bank holiday in the US. Fed Waller agrees on a 75 bps rate hike in July.
Gold oscillates below $1,840 as focus shifts to Fed Powell’s testimony
Gold price is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,835.59-1,839.15 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is going through a corrective action as a gradual decline has been recorded in the gold prices after the asset recorded a high of $1,857.64 on Thursday.
Polkadot price is on pace for $4, but a pullback is expected for these reasons
Polkadot price is still in a significant downtrend unless $16.42 is touched. One more decline is possible to create the fifth wave down. The volume profile shows bullish re-entrance into the market while bitcoin has been signaling multiple market bottom indicators.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!