AUD/JPY: Risk-off mood exerts downside pressure above 73.00, China data in focus

- AUD/JPY extends the late-Friday pullback from 73.79.
- Fears of virus resurgence hit the risk catalyst.
- Aussie PM Morrison said A$100bn of economic activity will be lost this year due to coronavirus COVID-19).
- China’s May month data dump will offer immediate trade direction, virus headlines remain as the key.
AUD/JPY prints 0.87% losses as declining to 73.10 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair defies Friday’s recovery moves while bearing the burden of pessimism surrounding COVID-19 outbreak 2.0. Also increasing the burden on the pair could be protests in the US and Fed policymakers’ worrisome comments.
Not only the surge in the pandemic numbers from the various US states but partial shutdown in China’s Southern Fengtai district, due to the spread in virus via a major wholesale food market, add to the market’s fear of the virus 2.0. Also supporting the downbeat expectations could be the headlines from Tokyo that suggest the highest increase in the numbers of cases since May 05.
It should also be noted that the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently crossed wires, via Reuters, and expected a loss of over Australian Dollar 100 billion due to the deadly virus.
Additionally, the American protests are also on, even with less strength, which widens the difference between the US President Donald Trump and State Governors like New York’s Andrew Cuomo. In his weekend interview with Fox Business, US President Trump highlighted the need to be tough while also saying, “We won't let Seattle be occupied by anarchists.”
Furthermore, Bloomberg’s piece expecting another round of downbeat comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell keeps the risk-tone heavy. On the contrary, the Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan praised recovery in the employment market despite holding the yearly downbeat outlook on the unemployment rate.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0% whereas Japan’s Nikkei declines 0.45% to 22,195 by the press time.
Looking forward, China’s May month Industrial Production and Retail Sales could offer immediate direction to the pair. However, the virus updates are likely to remain in the driver’s seat. Market consensus suggests further recovery in the key data from Beijing but the Aussie is less likely to cheer the outcome much unless the present risk aversion fades.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a one-week-old falling trend line, currently near 74.05, sellers are likely targeting a 200-day SMA level around 72.30/25 during the further fall.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87%
|Today daily open
|73.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.89
|Daily SMA50
|70.35
|Daily SMA100
|70.18
|Daily SMA200
|72.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|72.53
|Previous Weekly High
|76.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.53
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
