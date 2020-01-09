AUD/JPY extends recovery after AU Trade Balance, China CPI/PPI awaited

  • AUD/JPY holds onto recovery gains as data came in better than prior, weaker than forecast.
  • The market’s risk tone has been cautiously optimistic amid fresh fires in Iraq after Wednesday’s recovery.
  • China's inflation data, trade/political headlines will provide fresh impulse.

AUD/JPY remains on the front foot while taking the bids to 75.10 during early Thursday. The pair recently benefited from Australia’s monthly trade numbers while the previous recovery could be attributed to the US-Iran headlines.

Australia’s November month Trade Balance rose 5800M versus 5915M expected and 4502M previous readouts. Further details suggest that imports declined from 0.0% to -3.0% whereas exports grew beyond -5% prior to +2%.

Read: Aussie trade balance (Nov): 5800 M vs expected 5915 M

Not only Iran’s readiness to refrain from further attacks if the US doesn’t retaliate but the Trump administration’s report suggesting no major damages during the operation “Martyr Soleimani” also helped the market’s risk tone to recover the earlier losses caused due to such attacks.

Following that, the US President Donald Trump’s “All is Well!” and only a signal towards further sanction, in contrast to expected fire and fury, propelled the optimism afterward.

In doing so, the US 10-year treasury yields recovered from the early-Wednesday low of 1.707 to 1.87% by the day-end. Also portraying the risk-on was a strong performance by Wall Street.

However, reports of fresh fires in Iraq’s green zone during the early Asian morning seem to keep the risk tone under pressure. As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields stay on the back foot around 1.86% while S&P 500 Futures remain mostly unchanged at 3,260 by the press time.

Traders will now focus on China’s monthly inflation data for fresh direction amid calls of likely economic recovery in emerging markets by the World Bank in its latest forecast. It’s worth mentioning that trade/political headlines will keep the driver’s keep even around the data if any surprises arrive.

Technical Analysis

AUD/JPY prices regain their stand above 200-day SMA, which in turn signal further recovery towards 21-day SMA near 75.50. On the flip side, sellers will look for entry below 200-day SMA level of 74.88 to target the sub-74.00 area.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.05
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.25%
Today daily open 74.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.55
Daily SMA50 74.83
Daily SMA100 73.96
Daily SMA200 74.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.07
Previous Daily Low 73.76
Previous Weekly High 78.27
Previous Weekly Low 74.85
Previous Monthly High 77.45
Previous Monthly Low 73.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.69

 

 

