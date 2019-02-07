AUD/JPY rises to day’s high despite RBA’s rate cut

- The RBA followed market-wide expectations of 0.25% rate cut but the rate statement grabbed Aussie buyers’ attention.
- Risk tone remains heavy amid doubts over the US-China trade truce.
Following its initial reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate-cut, the AUD/JPY pair currently rises to the intra-day high of 75.75 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.
The Australian central bank matched market-wide expectations of a 0.25% cut to its benchmark cash rate, drawing it to the record low of 1.0%.
However, the rate cut was much hyped and the central bank’s refrain from giving fresh clues about further such alterations seems to have grabbed the Australian Dollar (AUD) bulls’ attention.
Additionally, the rate statement cites a reasonable outlook for the global economy and manages to provide further strength to the Aussie.
The global gauge of risk sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yield, weakens to 2.015% by the press time as markets reassess the US-China trade truce amid no fresh action.
Traders may now concentrate on the trade developments surrounding the US and China for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Not only 76.40 but 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 77.10 also can limit the pair’s recent rise while 21-day EMA level of 75.28 offers immediate support.
-
- R3 76.92
- R2 76.6
- R1 76.06
- PP 75.74
-
- S1 75.2
- S2 74.88
- S3 74.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1300 amid tariffs threat, weak data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The US is mulling tariffs against the EU in response to the Airbus-Boeing spat. German retail sales fell by 0.6%, worse than expected.
GBP/USD holds tightly to 10-day low ahead of UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2650, around the recent lows. Brexit uncertainty and USD strength are weighing on the pair. UK construction PMI is due later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained capped below mid-108.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair failed to capitalize on the weekly bullish gap opening.
Gold bounces off $1382 on fresh risk off moves
With the USTR’s latest proposal to levy fresh tariffs on EU goods joining uncertainty surrounding Huawei’s future after the US-China trade truce, Gold recover to $1390.35 on early Tuesday.
ADP Employment Preview: The turn of the tide?
The US business clients of ADP are predicted to add 150, 000 new employees to their payrolls in June after 27,000 were hired in May. Private sector job creation expected to recover to the three month moving average.