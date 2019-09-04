AUD/JPY rises to 1-week top after Australia GDP data

- Australia’s Q2 GDP matched market consensus on quarterly as well as on a yearly basis while rising 0.5% and 1.4% respectively during Q2 2019.
- Risk tone little changed amid downbeat economics, absence of major trade/political catalysts.
- RBA downgraded growth forecasts, stood ready for further rate cuts if needed.
AUD/JPY rises to the highest since August 27 after Australia’s upbeat GDP numbers pleased the AUD buyers. The quote currently takes the bids to 71.88 by the press time of early Wednesday.
Australia’s second quarter (Q2) 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) matched expectations of 0.5% and 1.4% growth numbers respectively on QoQ and YoY basis versus 0.4% and 1.8% earlier in the same order. Even if the AUD/JPY surged post-release, it should be noted that the growth figures are below the RBA’s August month forecast of +0.8% QoQ and 1.7% YoY.
In its latest monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) keeps highlighting fears of downside risk to the economy while also showing readiness to announce further rate cuts, if needed. However, the Australian Dollar (AUD) buyers mainly concentrated on the absence strong clues concerning the RBA’s immediate rate cut as a positive sign.
Risk sentiment shows no reaction to the record low business activity numbers from Hong Kong and Japan. One probable reason for the same could be traders’ wait for more clearance on the US-China trade meeting that has been up for September without any clear dates. Additionally, votes in favor of the motion receding fears of no-deal Brexit at the United Kingdom’s (UK) parliament also contributes to the market’s risk-tone.
Global risk indicator, the US 10-year treasury yield, flashes no change to the previous day's close near 1.47%.
While China’s Caixin Sevices Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August will act as an immediate catalyst, investors will seek fresh clues from trade/political headlines to determine near-term pair momentum.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break above 21-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 71.76 can escalate the pair’s run-up towards a one-month-old falling trend-line, at 72.33 now, until then 71.00 and recent low near 70.00 will keep luring bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji
EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY regains 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures
USD/JPY is inching higher back above the 106 handle amid BOJ's Kataoka's dovish comments and a rise in S&P 500 futures. The spot attempts recovery from disappointing US ISM data-led drop.
Gold fluctuates around $1550 while looking for fresh catalysts
Amid a lack of fresh trade/political news, Gold remains little changed below $ 1550 so far this Wednesday. Bullion traders recently turned risk-averse mainly due to the absence of details of the likely September US-China trade meeting.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.