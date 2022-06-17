AUD/JPY returns back to 94.00 after BOJ-led wild swings, keeps policy unchanged

- AUD/JPY is turning sideways around 94.00 after loud non-directional moves on BOJ’s stable policy.
- The BOJ has kept its ultra-loose monetary policy stance stable to spurt the growth projections.
- Aussie bulls are enjoying bids on generating higher employment than the forecasts.
The AUD/JPY pair has displayed extremely volatile moves after the announcement of the interest rate policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The asset has returned back to near 94.00 and is expected to cool off its standard deviation first and will choose a direction later.
The BOJ has kept its policy stance unchanged and has dictated no change in its interest rates. A similar kind of dictation was expected from the BOJ as the central bank is dedicated to restoring its pre-pandemic growth levels. The BOJ is struggling to spurt aggregate demand in its economy and for that, the central bank is continuously flushing liquidity.
The Japanese yen has been a major underperformer in the last few months and no meaningful intervention has been recorded by the BOJ, which states that the Japanese economy is enjoying higher fund inflows from massive export numbers due to the weak yen.
Meanwhile, Japan's Finance Minister has reappointed Japan's Vice Finance Minister Masato Kanda for international affairs as a top currency diplomat in the mid-year personnel reshuffle. This might be a material action from Tokyo to provide a cushion to the falling yen.
On the aussie front, significant job creation by the Australian economy is supporting the aussie bulls. The Australian labor market has added 60.6k jobs in May, more than doubled the expectations of 25k and the prior print of 4k. The jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.9% but higher than the consensus of 3.8%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.02
|Today Daily Change
|1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.97
|Daily SMA50
|92.42
|Daily SMA100
|89.13
|Daily SMA200
|85.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.54
|Previous Daily Low
|91.97
|Previous Weekly High
|96.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.77
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY pops and drops on BOJ's dovish rhetoric
USD/JPY is trading back below 134.00, reversing a part of the BOJ-inspired gains. The BOJ left its policy unchanged, with no changes to its forward guidance. The central bank pledged to continue with its ultra-loose policy stance. The yen slumped in an initial reaction to the dovish outcome.
AUD/USD pulls back from weekly top towards 0.7000 with eyes on Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7030, snapping a two-day uptrend while stepping back from the weekly top. The risk-barometer pair portrays the market’s lack of clarity, as well as the US dollar’s rebound, amid a quiet Asian session on Friday.
Gold: $1,857 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls
Gold Price remains at the mercy of the USD and Treasury yields. Risk sentiment and end of the week flows could also affect XAUUSD. The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the bright metal.
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!