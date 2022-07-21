- AUD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low after Australia’s PMIs for July.
- Australia’s preliminary S&P global PMIs for July dropped below market forecasts and prior.
- BOJ couldn’t help yen, Aussie benefited from mildly positive market sentiment.
- Japan’s National Consumer Price Index for June, risk catalysts will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY slides towards 95.00, down 0.10% intraday near 95.15 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The cross-currency pair posted a corrective pullback around 95.60 the previous day but the bears returned to the table on downbeat Australia data, not to forget the fears of recession.
Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI eased to 55.7 in July versus 56.2 prior and 56.4 expected. Further, the S&P Global Services PMI dropped to 50.4 during the stated month compared to 55.0 market consensus and 52.6 prior. Further, the S&P Global Composite PMI also declined to 50.6 versus 52.6 previous readouts.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced no change in its monetary policy the previous day while keeping the benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% while keeping the target rate for the Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) at 0.0%. However, fears of firmer inflation and challenges to growth, as signaled in the BOJ’s quarterly Outlook Report appeared to have weighed on the Japanese yen.
It’s worth noting that the risk-on mood appeared to have favored the AUD/JPY, due to its risk barometer status. The upbeat sentiment could be linked to the resumption of gas flows from Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline, as well as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) new tool called the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to tame disorderly market dynamics in the bloc.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed firmer and the US Treasury 10-year Treasury yields marked the biggest daily slump in five weeks. That said, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.40% by the press time.
Moving on, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, prior 2.5% YoY, could offer immediate directions. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
AUD/JPY remains mildly positive while trading between a weekly support line around 95.25 and a three-month-old horizontal resistance near 95.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|95.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.46
|Daily SMA50
|92.87
|Daily SMA100
|91.78
|Daily SMA200
|87.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.76
|Previous Daily Low
|95.02
|Previous Weekly High
|94.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.96
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
