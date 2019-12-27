  • AUD/JPY has backed off from six-month highs hit in the overnight trade. 
  • The correction could be transient, as equity markets are likely to remain bid. 

AUD/JPY has pulled back from six-month highs reached in the overnight trade and could drop below 76.00. The correction could be short-lived if the equity market buoyancy continues. 

The pair is currently trading at 76.03, having hit a high of 76.18 five hours ago. That was the highest level since July 1. 

Markets offered anti-risk yen (JPY) on Thursday, as equities cheered the surface level US-China trade truce. Notably, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose above 9,000 for the first time. 

With the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. reporting a “record-breaking” holiday season, the risk-on rally in equities looks set to continue. As a result, the path of least resistance for the AUD/JPY appears to be on the higher side. 

The bullish case looks stronger if we take into account the Japanese data released earlier today, which showed the industrial production fell 8.1% year-on-year in November, missing the estimate of a 0.9% rise by a big margin. 

The monthly figure came in at -0.9%, bettering expectations for a 1.4% drop. Also, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 2.2% in November from 2.4% in the previous month and the jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in November. 

While the drop in the unemployment rate is positive, the Bank of Japan is unlikely to change its ultra-dovish policy stance anytime soon. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.03
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 76.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.96
Daily SMA50 74.62
Daily SMA100 73.63
Daily SMA200 75.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.2
Previous Daily Low 75.41
Previous Weekly High 75.63
Previous Weekly Low 74.84
Previous Monthly High 75.68
Previous Monthly Low 73.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

