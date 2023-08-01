AUD/JPY retreats from multi-week peak, drops to 95.00 after RBA leaves rates unchanged

- AUD/JPY drifts lower on Tuesday and snaps a two-day winning streak to a multi-week top.
- The RBA's surprise decision to leave interest rates steady weighs on the Australian Dollar.
- The BoJ’s unscheduled bond-buying operation undermines the JPY and lends some support.
The AUD/JPY cross meets with some supply during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the 95.00 psychological mark after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens a bit in reaction to the RBA's decision to leave the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.10% for the second straight meeting, defying market expectations for a 25 bps lift-off. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA said that the decision to hold rates unchanged provides further time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook. This, along with the weaker Chinese macro data released earlier today, turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the AUD/JPY cross.
That said, the latest optimism over hopes for more stimulus from China remains supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets and lends some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. Moreover, the RBA added that inflation in Australia is declining but is still too high and some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that it returns to target in a reasonable timeframe. Apart from this, some follow-through selling around the Japanese Yen (JPY) helps limit the downside for the AUD/JPY cross, at least for now.
Against the backdrop of the prevalent risk-on mood, the Bank of Japan's unscheduled operation on Monday to buy ¥300 billion ($2 billion) worth of Japanese government bonds (JGB) for the first time since February 2022 continues to weigh on the JPY. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the AUD/JPY cross and confirming that the recent strong recovery move from the 91.80-91.75 region, or a nearly two-month low touched last week has run its course. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day winning streak to a three-week peak, around the 95.80-95.85 zone touched on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|95.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.93
|Daily SMA50
|94.49
|Daily SMA100
|92.03
|Daily SMA200
|91.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.83
|Previous Daily Low
|93.71
|Previous Weekly High
|95.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.79
|Previous Monthly High
|96.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
