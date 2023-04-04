AUD/JPY retreats from 89.00 as investors eye RBA Lowe’s speech

- AUD/JPY has faced resistance after a pullback move to near 89.00.
- The RBA kept rates steady at 3.60% amid the quick softening of Australia’s inflation this year.
- Higher oil prices are likely to put a burden on Japanese households.
The AUD/JPY pair has retreated after a short-lived pullback to near 89.00 in the early Asian session. The risk barometer is expected to show significant volatility as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe would put some light on the steady interest rate decision taken on Tuesday.
After 10 consecutive interest rate hikes and three consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate escalations, RBA kept the interest rate policy unchanged on Tuesday. The rationale behind keeping rates steady at 3.60% is the quick softening of Australia’s inflation this year.
Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator has shown a decline in the inflation peak recorded at 8.4% in December to 6.8% in February. This infused confidence in RBA policymakers that the monetary policy is restrictive enough to tame inflation further.
RBA policymakers are anticipating that the Australian economy is slowing ahead, which will cool down the tight labor market. This would result in a lower offering of funds for hiring talent and the stubborn inflation would soften further. The speech from RBA Lowe would provide more clarity about the mindset of the central bank on the maintenance of the status quo and further guidance on interest rates.
On Thursday, the release of the Australian Financial Stability Review report will be released, which will provide a detailed explanation of the financial conditions of the economy and any risk associated with commercial banks due to higher interest rates.
On the Japanese Yen front, higher oil prices are likely to put a burden on households. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the administration are constantly working on raising wages to push demand, however, the efforts would go in vain if extra wages would get utilized in offsetting the impact of costly oil.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.74
|Today Daily Change
|-1.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.27
|Today daily open
|89.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.7
|Daily SMA50
|90.6
|Daily SMA100
|90.96
|Daily SMA200
|92.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.06
|Previous Daily Low
|88.56
|Previous Weekly High
|89.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|86.67
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prods pullback from five-week high near 0.6750, RBA’s Lowe, US data eyed
AUD/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.6700s during early Wednesday as traders await Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s speech after the Aussie central bank paused rate hike trajectory and pleased sellers the previous day.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0950 as investors await US Employment for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a sideways action after an upside move above 1.0970 in the early Asian session. The shared currency pair is expected to continue its lackluster move as investors are awaiting the release of the ADP and ISM Services PMI data.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano price needs to breach this barrier to continue its uptrend
Cardano price was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.