AUD/JPY remains depressed above 68.00 after RBA minutes, eyes on Lowe’s speech

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY pays a little heed to the RBA minutes.
  • Trade sentiment remains pressured, additional aid packages from the US, Japan awaited.
  • Coronavirus updates come in slow amid a major focus on oil.
  • Focus on RBA’s Lowe, virus news, stimulus updates.

AUD/JPY drops to 68.12 just after the RBA released April month monetary policy meeting minutes during Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair stays above 68.00 amid mixed catalysts.

RBA minutes confirm the Aussie central bank’s intention to taper the bond purchases in the future. However, speech from the RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be watched for details.

Read: RBA Minutes: Will continue to do what was necessary to achieve the three-year yield target

The market’s trade sentiment remains sluggish as traders struggle to overcome the previous day’s oil slump. The energy future for May contract slumped to near -$38.00 by the end of Monday’s settle period as markets fear a lack of demand amid rising inventories.

Hence, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain on the back foot near 0.62% with stocks in Japan, Australia and New Zealand marking losses below 1.0% by the press time.

Having marked an initial reaction to the minutes, the pair traders will wait for the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech, at 05:00 GMT, for fresh impulse. The RBA’s Lowe will be speaking on “Economic and Financial Update” and will be followed for confirmation of the latest moves.

Other than that, virus updates and news concerning expected stimulus from the US and Japan will also be watched closely for fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

The 50-day SMA, currently near 68.75, keeps restricting the pair’s near-term upside, which in turn compresses the moves towards Thursday’s low near 67.60 and then to 21-day SMA level of 67.20.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.15
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 68.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 67.17
Daily SMA50 68.85
Daily SMA100 71.88
Daily SMA200 72.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.9
Previous Daily Low 68.18
Previous Weekly High 69.26
Previous Weekly Low 67.58
Previous Monthly High 71.52
Previous Monthly Low 59.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 67.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 69.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood. 

Read more

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.

Oil News

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures