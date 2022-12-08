AUD/JPY remained sideways around 91.70 despite better-than-projected Japan’s GDP

- AUD/JPY has continued to remain sideways around 91.70 despite better-than-anticipated Japan’s GDP data.
- The Japanese economy is still in a contraction phase and demands economic stimulus to spurt the growth rate.
- Aussie investors are awaiting China’s inflation data for fresh impetus.
The AUD/JPY pair has continued its sideways auction profile despite Japan’s Cabinet Office having reported better-than-projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter of CY2022. The annualized data has contracted by 0.8% vs. the contraction of 1.1% as expected and the prior release of -1.2%. While the quarterly data has contracted by 0.2% against the consensus and the prior release of 0.3% contraction.
No doubt, Japan’s GDP figures are better than projected but the economy is still in a contraction phase and needs economic stimulus to accelerate the extent of economic activities in the economy.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is making significant efforts in pushing wage inflation higher to achieve sustainability of the inflation target at 2%. He dictated that a rise in wage inflation by 3% could support the central bank in achieving the inflation target effectively.
Meanwhile, Aussie investors are awaiting China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Friday. As per the consensus, the annual inflation is seen lower at 1.0% vs. the prior release of 2.1%. This may force the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to favor more policy easing to strengthen economic prospects. More economic stimulus will accelerate economic activities and will also support the Australian Dollar, a leading trading partner of China.
On Wednesday, the Australian Dollar remained highly volatile after the release of the weak GDP data. The annual GDP data has landed at 5.9%, lower than the expectations of 6.3% but higher than the prior release of 3.6%. While quarterly GDP data has been reported lower at 0.6% vs. the projections of 0.7% and the former release of 0.9%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|91.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.12
|Daily SMA50
|93.5
|Daily SMA100
|94.18
|Daily SMA200
|92.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.13
|Previous Daily Low
|91.56
|Previous Weekly High
|93.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.14
|Previous Monthly High
|95.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6750 after Australia Trade Balance, RBA Bulletin
AUD/USD stays pressured around the intraday low near 0.6720, paying little heed to Aussie data during early Thursday. Not only the unimpressive trade data from Australia but mixed comments from the RBA’s quarterly Bulletin and risk catalysts also restrict the Aussie pair’s immediate moves.
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0500 with eyes on ECB President Lagarde
EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce around 1.0510-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s inaction amid a light calendar and mixed sentiment.
Gold eyes further upside on downbeat United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price seesaws around $1,785, after posting the biggest daily gains in a week, as buyers seek more clues to approach the five-month top marked earlier in the week. The yellow metal’s latest run-up could be linked to the downbeat performance of the United States Treasury bond yields.
Congressman calls SEC Chair Gensler “singularly responsible” for FTX collapse as the latter aims at crypto
FTX’s collapse was unprecedented. Retail and institutional investors took a hit along with FTX’s creditors. However, according to a letter by Congressman Ritchie Torres, all of this could have been avoided had the SEC and its Chairman Gary Gensler intervened earlier.
Mixed affair for equities as losses ease
A mixed affair for markets today has seen the DAX and Nasdaq underperform. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has lifted rates once more, although the recent rise in variable mortgages will likely limit future hikes.