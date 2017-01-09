AUD/JPY rejected once again near 86 handle

AUD/JPY rejected once again near 86 handleBy Dhwani Mehta
AUD/JPY’s struggle to rise above 86 handle lost legs in the European session, sending the rate back below daily R1 located at 85.80 levels.
AUD/JPY supported on AUD/USD strength
The AUD/JPY pair now advances +0.35% to 85.75, flirting with session lows struck at 85.74 last minutes. AUD/JPY retreats from three-week highs, largely on the back of renewed weakness seen in the USD/JPY pair, as the USD index erased most of its intraday gains.
However, the cross manages to remain well bid in wake of ongoing bullish wave seen behind the AUD/USD pair, as the Australian dollar benefits from upbeat Aus building consents data, despite slightly risk-off market profile.
The AUD/JPY cross will get influenced by the broader market sentiment ahead of the US jobs data and Fedspeaks due later in the NA session.
Technical Levels
Higher side: 86 (zero figure), 87.17 (Dec 16 high)
Lower side: 85.38 (5-DMA), 84.91 (10-DMA)
-
- R3 86.14
- R2 85.91
- R1 85.79
- PP 85.56
-
- S1 85.44
- S2 85.21
- S3 85.09