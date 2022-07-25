AUD/JPY refreshes intraday low below 94.00 as investors await Australian Inflation data

- AUD/JPY has tumbled below 94.00 as higher Japan’s core CPI continues to strengthen yen bulls.
- The BOJ needs to focus on accelerating its wage rates to keep price pressures above desired levels.
- A preliminary estimate for the overall Australian CPI is 6.3% vs. 5.1% reported in the first quarter.
The AUD/JPY pair has slipped firmly below 94.00 after facing barricades around 94.40 in the Asian session. The risk barometer remained in the grip of bears on Friday after giving a downside break of 94.86-95.60 range as the Japanese agency released higher core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The asset has carry-forwarded the bearish sentiment recorded on Friday and more downside looks likely as the asset has violated the cushion of 94.00 swiftly.
The Statistics Bureau of Japan reported the National CPI trimmed to 2.4% vs. 2.5% reported earlier. While the core CPI climbed to 1% from the prior release of 0.8%. The BOJ remained worried as oil and food prices were keeping the inflation rate above 2% earlier. Now, a recovery in demand for durable goods is going to delight the BOJ policymakers as core CPI has escalated.
In order to keep the core CPI elevated above the desired levels, the BOJ needs to focus on improving wage rates in the labor market. Higher paychecks are significant to pay for products and services and to keep consumption and saving patterns stable.
On the aussie front, investors are keeping an eye on inflation data, which is due this week. The data will support the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to decide on the extent of the interest rate hike to be announced in the first week of August. As per the market consensus, the overall CPI for the second quarter of CY2022 is 6.3%, much higher than the prior release of 5.1%. This will definitely force the RBA to step up Its Official Cash Rate (OCR) further.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|94.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.58
|Daily SMA50
|93.11
|Daily SMA100
|91.98
|Daily SMA200
|87.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.38
|Previous Daily Low
|94.05
|Previous Weekly High
|95.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.94
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts establishment above 38.2% Fibo retracement at 0.6920
The AUD/USD pair is attempting to hold itself above the crucial support of 0.6900 after a sharp decline in the initial hours of the Tokyo session. A rebound move by the aussie bulls seems firmer and many get strengthened further after overstepping 0.6920.
EUR/USD: Inventory distribution stretches ahead of Fed policy
The EUR/USD pair is looking for a cushion around 1.0180 after a steep correction in the early Tokyo session. On Friday, the asset witnessed a steep fall after sensing exhaustion while sustaining above 1.0250, which dragged the major swiftly.
Gold bears move in but higher levels are calling
Gold is trading offered at the start of the week as the US dollar firms despite data that showed on Friday US business activity shrunk for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Cardano price is ready to run to the $0.55 level in the current uptrend. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook. IOG recently published the weekly development update detailing successful tests conducted ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!