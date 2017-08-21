AUD/JPY recovery fizzles near 86.40, risk-off still weighs

AUD/JPY recovery fizzles near 86.40, risk-off still weighsBy Dhwani Mehta
The AUD/JPY recovery from near 86.20 levels appears to lack follow-through, with the rates struggling below 86.40 levels as risk-aversion persists at full steam.
AUD/JPY finds buyers near 50-DMA at 87.01
The latest reports of a car crash on two buses in France, spooked markets once again, as they believe it could be another incident of a terror attack, in light of Thursday’s Barcelona ‘Terror Attack’.
Hence, the risk barometer, AUD/JPY failed in its attempt to recover losses, as the safe-haven Yen remains in demand across the board, while the risk currency Aussie keeps losses and hovers near daily tops reached just ahead of 0.79 handle.
The AUD/JPY cross witnessed a minor recovery over the last hours, mainly driven by a rally in copper prices, which offers some respite to the resource-linked AUD. However, risk-off sentiment overshadow any positive news, as risk trends continue to dominate markets amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers today.
Technical Levels
Higher side: 86.45/50 (10-DMA/ psychological levels), 86.66/67 (5-DMA/ daily pivot), 87 (round number)
Lower side: 85.93 (Aug 18 low), 85.34/26 (200 & 100-DMA), 85 (key support)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.