AUD/JPY recovers from session lows after RBA rate cut

- AUD/JPY regains poise as RBA cuts rates as expected.
- The central bank left the doors open for further easing, if required.
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar strengthened, helping the AUD/JPY cross bounce up from session lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates by 25 basis points, to a new record low of 0.5%.
The central bank was expected to deliver rate cut in response to the escalation in the coronavirus outbreak and extraordinary volatility in markets seen last week. Also, money markets had priced in the 25 basis point cut.
As a result, the AUD/JPY cross picked up a bid near 780.30 after the RBA rate decision and quickly rose to levels above 70.80.
The coronavirus outbreak overseas is having a significant effect on the Australian economy at present, particularly in the education and travel sectors and the uncertainty is also likely to affect domestic spending, the RBA said, while leaving the doors open for another rate cut if required.
Key quotes
Coronavirus is anticipated to delay progress towards employment and inflation targets.
Wages are not expected to pick up for some time.
Once the virus is contained, the economy is seen to be on an improving trend.
All in all, the central bank delivered what was expected. So, the AUD/JPY could continue to rise and may find acceptance above 71.00 if the global equity markets put on a good show. At press time, the futures on the S&P 500, the benchmark for global equities, are reporting a 0.51% gain. The index rose by over 4.5% on Monday on hopes for coordinated easing by the major central banks. Meanwhile, the AUD/JPY pair is trading near 70.80.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.80
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|70.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.25
|Daily SMA50
|74.37
|Daily SMA100
|74.43
|Daily SMA200
|74.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2
|Previous Daily Low
|69.46
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
