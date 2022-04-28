- AUD/JPY has climbed to near 91.68 on an expectation of a neutral stance from the BOJ.
- The BOJ will keep the rates unchanged backed by lower inflation and growth rate.
- Higher inflation in the Aussie area could compel the RBA for a rate hike.
The AUD/JPY pair has attracted offers near 91.60 in the early Tokyo session as investors are eyeing the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday. The pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 91.02-91.98 from Wednesday as the uncertainty over the announcement of the interest rate decision by the BOJ has sidelined the market participants.
As per the market consensus, the BOJ will maintain the status quo by keeping the interest rates unchanged. Inflation in Japan at 1.2% has been the highest recorded figure since October 2018 but is still significantly lower than the targeted inflation of 2%. Along with that, the growth rate in Japan has yet not reached its pre-pandemic levels, therefore a rate hike decision is completely out of the sight. So, an ultra-loose monetary policy will remain the key and more stimulus packages could be announced.
Meanwhile, the odds of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have spurted principally after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported yearly Australian inflation at 5.1%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) print came well above the forecast of 4.6%. Also, the quarterly CPI came in at 2.1% against the estimates of 1.7%. The RBA, in its last monetary policy meeting, dictated that they don’t see any real price pressure, which could compel them to announce a rate hike, and adapted a data-dependent approach for further guidance. Now, the table could turn in the favor of hawkish monetary policy in May.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|91.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93
|Daily SMA50
|88.94
|Daily SMA100
|85.61
|Daily SMA200
|83.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.99
|Previous Daily Low
|90.45
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.94
|Previous Monthly High
|94.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.72
AUD/USD snaps four days of losses and clings to 0.7120s despite a buoyant US dollar
The Australian dollar is recording gains of 0.09% vs. the greenback. China’s Covid-19 outbreak appears to be capped as Shanghai prepares to ease restrictions. Australia’s inflation hits a 20-year high, will the RBA act?
EUR/USD bears refuelling from a 50% mean reversion, eye US GDP
EUR/USD is around flat in the Tokyo open as the price consolidates below 50% mean reversion of the prior session sell-off. The pair, however, remains in the hands of the bears amid the Ukraine crisis and risk-off markets that favour the US dollar.
Gold bears stay on top of the bulls ahead of US GDP, eye critical weekly structure
Gold Price continues to fall. At 41,883.14, the yellow metal is down ahead of US data while the greenback continues to attract buyers, despite how far it has already rallied. The asset is heading south continuously since the last week.
ApeCoin price has professional traders sharpening their knives, here's why
ApeCoin price is still headed north, but the technicals should be analyzed thoroughly to maximize potential profit. ApeCoin price is currently trading at $19,80. Traders should expect a slight pull back into the $19.40 zone before an additional run-up towards $23.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.