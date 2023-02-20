AUD/JPY recovers firmly from 92.00 ahead of PBoC’s monetary policy

- AUD/JPY is struggling to extend recovery above 92.30 amid geopolitical tensions.
- The People’s Bank of China is expected to leave the Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.65%.
- Japan’s Manufacturing PMI is seen unchanged at 48.9 and the Services PMI higher at 51.5.
The AUD/JPY pair has picked strength after a weak open around 92.10 in the Tokyo session. The risk barometer has recovered to near 92.30 and is looking to extend its rebound move ahead. However, the risk profile seems not to support the risk-perceived assets after the US ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that China would cross a “red line” if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, fresh headlines from public broadcaster NHK that Japan's Coast Guard said North Korea launched three projectiles that could be ballistic missiles, as reported by Reuters, has dampened the already negative market mood further.
North Korean leader Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong has warned against the rising presence of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula after the United States held joint air exercises bilaterally with South Korea and Japan on Sunday in response to the North's ICBM launch.
For further guidance, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). A Reuters poll published on February 17 showed that 8 out of 10 economists expect the PBoC to leave the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.65%. The Chinese economy is subjected to keeping monetary policy expansionary to spurt economic growth after dismantling pandemic controls.
Bloomberg reported Goldman Sachs sees potential for the MSCI China Index to reach 85 by the end of 2023, an increase of about 24% from current levels as the nation’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses.
It is worth noting that Australia is a leading trading partner of China and accelerating economic activities in China will support the Australian Dollar.
On the Japanese Yen front, investors will focus on the preliminary Jibun Bank PMI (Feb) data, which will release on Tuesday. The Manufacturing PMI is seen stable at 48.9 while the Services PMI is expected to increase to 51.5 from the former release of 51.1.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|92.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.81
|Daily SMA50
|90.86
|Daily SMA100
|92.17
|Daily SMA200
|93.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.4
|Previous Daily Low
|91.94
|Previous Weekly High
|93.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.8
|Previous Monthly High
|92.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6900 despite renewed US Inflation recovery concerns
The AUD/USD pair is struggling to extend its upside move above the immediate resistance of 0.6880 in the early Tokyo session. The upside bias for the Aussie asset is still favored as the risk profile is still solid.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0700 ahead of Eurozone PMIs, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD retreats from the intraday high surrounding the 1.0700 threshold as traders struggle for clear directions during Monday’s initial Asian session. The market’s inaction could be linked to the holidays in the US and Canada, as well as a light calendar elsewhere.
Gold rebound needs validation from Federal Reserve Minutes, United States data
Gold price stays defensive around $1,842, after bouncing off multi-day-old horizontal support the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the XAU/USD traders’ cautious mood ahead of this week’s bumper data and events.
Hedera Hashgraph continues to point north
Hedera Hashgraph price Shows optimistic signals that the winter rally will continue in the coming weeks. Traders should keep a close eye on HBAR as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Fed minutes and RBNZ decision coming up
Investors will receive another dose of crucial data releases next week that can fuel FX volatility. The highlight will be the minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where there’s a risk that policymakers strike a different tone than Powell did back then.