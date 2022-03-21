AUD/JPY records fresh four-year high at 88.40 on unchanged BOJ’S interest rate policy

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/JPY has printed a fresh four-year high at 88.40 as the BOJ kept interest rates unchanged.
  • The risk barometer has jumped over the print of Japan’s National CPI at 0.9% below the upside cap of 2%.
  • Apart from Biden-NATO talks, investors will also focus on RBA’s Lowe speech.

The AUD/JPY pair has recorded a fresh four-year high at 88.40 on Monday amid broader weakness in the Japanese yen post the unchanged interest rate policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Friday. The asset has been scaling higher from the last three trading sessions and is expected to display a similar momentum follow-up on Monday.

Investors have underpinned the aussie against the Japanese yen after the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda preferred to maintain the status quo and kept the interest rate at -0.1%. The decision came despite the wide deviation in Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) print. Japan’s National CPI came in at 0.9%, much higher than the previous print of 0.5% and market consensus of 0.3%. The major rationale behind the unchanged stance over the interest rates is the print of National CPI below the upside cap of 2%.

Meanwhile, the antipodean has remained a performer in the past few trading sessions on rising prices of base metals. Boiling oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has eventually increased the prices of various commodities.

Now investors will focus on US President Joe Biden's meeting with the NATO allies on Thursday, which will provide fresh impetus over the Russia-Ukraine war. But before that, a speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s Governor Philip Lowe will hold significant importance. This will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action by the RBA in April’s meeting.

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 88.34
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 88.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 84.61
Daily SMA50 83.18
Daily SMA100 82.85
Daily SMA200 82.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 88.39
Previous Daily Low 87.39
Previous Weekly High 88.39
Previous Weekly Low 84.6
Previous Monthly High 83.99
Previous Monthly Low 80.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 88.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 87.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 87.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 87.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 86.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 88.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 89.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 89.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400

AUD/USD: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400

AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 break-down becomes necessary.

AUD/USD News

Gold opens positive ahead of Biden-NATO meet, pullback likely from $1,920

Gold opens positive ahead of Biden-NATO meet, pullback likely from $1,920

Gold has found significant bids on Monday amid the uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting between NATO allies and US President Joe Biden in Brussels, which is due on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting is to take further steps necessary to bring a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gold News

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support

EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support

EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback

Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback

Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5 and continued doing so for nearly two weeks. 

Read more

Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature

Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature

We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures