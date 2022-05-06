Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is underperforming as its pullback season has ended. The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) ultra-loose monetary policy will keep on haunting the yen bulls. More stimulus is expected from the BOJ going forward as the Japanese economy has yet not reached its pre-pandemic levels. Tokyo’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has landed at 2.5% much higher than the expectations of 1.9% and the prior print of 1.3%. This may force the BOJ to shift its tone slightly neutral.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.35%, higher than the preliminary forecast of 15 bps. Higher than expected rate hike was backed by soaring inflation in the aussie area. Earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the yearly Australian inflation at 5.1%, much higher than the estimates of 4.6% and the prior print of 3.5%. Mounting price pressures forced the RBA to adopt a hawkish tone and feature a rate hike. Going forward, investors will keep an eye over the release of the RBA monetary policy statement (MPS), which will disclose the strategic planning behind the rate hike decision. Also, it will unveil the current status of the critical economic indicators .

The AUD/JPY pair has rebounded sharply after attracting significant bids around 92.30. The risk barometer witnessed a steep fall earlier after the hangover of the unexpected rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on May 3.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.