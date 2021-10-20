AUD/JPY rallies toward a five-month high near 85.60 amid risk-on mood

- AUD/JPY extends the previous session’s upside on Wednesday.
- RBA minutes, easing coronavirus restrictions and higher commodity prices keep aussie in demand.
- The Japanese yen remains on the backfoot against majors on dovish BOJ.
AUD/JPY continues to gain on Wednesday in the early Asian session. The cross-currency pair is rising since the beginning of the October series. As of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 85.59, up 0.15% for the day.
Investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest monetary policy meeting minutes. RBA retreated its stance of no interest rate hikes before 2024 but the central bank affirmed that the economy is expected to return to the recovery path in December, and could reach pre-pandemic growth levels in mid-22.
In addition to that, the higher commodity prices also supported the upside rally in the Australian dollar. Furthermore, New South Wales, Australia’s most populated state removed mask mandates and has allowed larger groups indoors and outdoors, as the full vaccination rate reached 80%. The market ignores the Westpac Leading Index, which dropped 0.02 in September on yearly basis.
On the other hand, the Japanese yen lost its momentum amid an improved risk appetite among investors. It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,514, up 0.08% for the day. A Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey showed that Japanese households’ expectations for the year-ahead rose in the three months to September, and the economic outlook also worsened.
Meantime, Japan recorded a trade deficit of 622.80 Ұ billion in September.
As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair's performance in the short term.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|85.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.99
|Daily SMA50
|80.97
|Daily SMA100
|81.81
|Daily SMA200
|82.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.54
|Previous Daily Low
|84.66
|Previous Weekly High
|84.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.86
|Previous Monthly High
|82.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: An inverse head-and-shoulder targets 1.1750 before resuming the down trend
EUR/USD extends its five-day rally, trades above 1.1600. The market sentiment remains upbeat, as major US stock indices record gains between 0.46% and 68%, while the safe-haven status of the US dollar weakens across the board.
GBP/USD bulls flirt with 1.3800 around monthly high, focus on UK inflation
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3800 as traders brace for the key inflation data during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair cheered hopes of the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike, as well as broad US dollar weakness, to refresh the multi-day high the previous day.
Gold at a critical technical juncture
Gold is subdued and rests in familiar territory awaiting the next major catalyst to kick start it into gear within bullish territory towards the psychological $1,800 level. The stagflation themes feed through into the precious metals hedge.
XRP price will dip before it breaks out
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.
UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?
Annual CPI in UK is expected to stay unchanged at 3.2% in September. BoE rate hike prospects have been lifting the British pound. GBP/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.3850.