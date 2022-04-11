AUD/JPY rallies to 93.00 area as global yield rally batters yen, bulls eye recent highs above 94.00

That’s assuming that global yields continue to trade with an upside bias, which could very well be the case if US inflation data this week jumps as expected, thus solidifying/encouraging further global central bank tightening bets. Traders will also be watching Wednesday’s release of Australian labour market figures, which could help impact RBA tightening expectations. Currently, the bank is seen lifting rates for the first time in the post-pandemic era in June.

AUD/JPY managed to reclaim the 93.00 level and looks on course to post an on-the-day gain of about 0.4%, though has pared back on a substantial portion of these gains, having been as high as the 93.60s earlier in the day. The bulls will be hoping for a stabilisation in sentiment in global equity and commodity space in the coming days, as that might be enough to propel AUD/JPY beyond recent highs in the 94.00 area.

It was a rough day for the yen as yields across developed markets shot higher on expectations of tightened central bank monetary policy, Japanese yields remained anchored near zero with the BoJ over the weekend reiterating its ultra-dovish stance. The yen is very sensitive to changes in rate differentials, which as of late have been more of a driver of the currency than safe-haven flows. That meant that even though it was a risk-off day with tech stocks leading a rout in global equities, and even though the Aussie subsequently performed poorly against most of its G10 counterparts, AUD/JPY was able to rally.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.