AUD/JPY has pulled back from session highs despite the uptick in the Asian stocks.

The pair clocked a 2.5-month high in the early Asian trading hours on trade optimism.

AUD/JPY is losing altitude at press time despite the uptick in the Asian stocks.

The currency pair is currently trading at 74.58, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 74.83 earlier today. That was the highest level since Aug. 1.

The Aussie Dollar has surrendered gains despite the risk-on action in the equity markets. As of writing, major Asian indices like the S&P/ASX 200 and the Kospi are flashing green and the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.16% gain.

China's Vice Premier was out on the wires soon before press time stating that some progress has been made in US-China trade talks.

Further, Australia’s (AU) ANZ-Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence rose to 111.60 from 110.90 earlier readouts. Even so, the bid tone around the AUD has weakened, possibly due to overbought conditions highlighted by the overbought readings on the intraday technical indicators.

The currency pair had risen to 2.5-month highs earlier today, possibly due to fading US-China trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said efforts to end a trade tiff with China are progressing well and negotiators from the two nations are working to nail down a Phase 1 trade deal, which could be signed by President Trump and President Xi at November's APEC summit.

