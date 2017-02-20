AUD/JPY printing fresh session highs post RBA minutes

Currently, AUD/JPY is trading at 87.02, up 0.08% on the day, having posted a daily high at 87.19 and low at 86.90.

AUD/JPY has been better bid in Tokyo, moving up from the 87.00 level, taking a pause and a fade at 87.15 down to 87.06 ahead pf the RBA minutes. On the release of the minutes, the Aussie has picked up some demand and the cross has recovered back to print fresh highs for the session, albeit turning lower again on the 10-minute sticks post the event.

The RBA February meeting minutes stated that there was a better global activity, but China remains the main source of uncertainty for the Australian economy. \

More here from the minutes: RBA minutes: Unchanged policy consistent with sustainable growth and inflation target

AUD/JPY levels

AUD/JPY has made a double top with the correction post the event. However, the ascending 20 sma on the hourly time frame has been supportive of the price from 86.70 crossing up through the flattening 50 sma on the same time frame. On the wide, 88.15 is the recent highs for the tear through 87.50 while to the downside, 85.80/90 are key targets as previous resistance earlier in the month.