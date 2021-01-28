AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly falling trend line, 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fails to extend bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement even as MACD turns bullish.
  • Three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside filters, monthly low raise bars for bears’ entry.

AUD/JPY fades recovery moves from 79.20 while easing to 80.00 during early Asian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from a confluence of 100-bar SMA and a downward sloping trend line from January 21.

It should, however, be noted that the bullish MACD signals and the quote’s ability to recover from 50% Fibonacci retracement of late December 2020 to the early January 2021 upside increase the odds of further upside.

Hence, AUD/JPY bulls seem to wait for a clear upside break of 80.25 resistance confluence to attack another key upside hurdle, namely a three-week-old resistance line, at 80.70 now.

Also acting as a challenge to the AUD/JPY buyers is the monthly peak, also the highest since December 2018, around 80.95.

Meanwhile, pullback moves can target 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around 79.60 and 79.20, before challenging the monthly low of 78.85.

Though, AUD/JPY weakness below 78.85 will be probed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 78.80, if not then 78.50 and 77.85 are likely to lure the sellers.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 80.07
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.34%
Today daily open 79.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.1
Daily SMA50 78.66
Daily SMA100 77.04
Daily SMA200 75.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.44
Previous Daily Low 79.63
Previous Weekly High 80.52
Previous Weekly Low 79.51
Previous Monthly High 79.79
Previous Monthly Low 76.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 79.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 80.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

