AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Weak below multi-year-old support-turned-resistance

- AUD/JPY remains under pressure below the key resistance (previous support).
- April 2018 low lures the bears, bulls need to stay strong beyond January's bottom.
- Bearish MACD signals further declines, a 15-month-old support line gains immediate attention.
AUD/JPY remains on the back foot around 70.59 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair remains below the longer-term trend line stretched from June 2012.
Not only it's sustained trading below the key resistance, but bearish MACD also signals the pair’s weakness.
As a result, sellers can take aim at 70.00 round-figure and a downward sloping trend line since January 2019, at 69.15 now, during the pair’s further downside.
Alternatively, a sustained break of the support-turned-resistance, at 70.93 now, can trigger fresh recovery moves to October 2019 bottom close to 71.75.
However, buyers should remain cautious until the quote closes beyond January month low of 72.44.
AUD/JPY monthly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|70.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.25
|Daily SMA50
|74.37
|Daily SMA100
|74.43
|Daily SMA200
|74.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2
|Previous Daily Low
|69.46
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.24
