AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Wavers inside immediate triangle below 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY keeps bounces off 75.82 to attack 76.00 after snapping four-day losing streak.
  • A three-day-old symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves amid bearish MACD.
  • 200-HMA adds to the upside barriers, sellers may target monthly low on downside break of the triangle.

AUD/JPY takes rounds to 75.90 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair flashed the first positive daily closing in the last five on Monday. Even so, the quote remains inside a short-term triangle formation established since August 20.

As a result, the traders are waiting for clear breaks of the current trading range between 75.70 and 76.15. Though, bearish MACD and the AUD/JPY price weakness below 200-HMA favor the sellers.

Hence, the pair’s downside past-75.70 will attack the monthly low surrounding 75.10 whereas July 30 low near 74.80 and the previous month’s bottom close to 74.00 can lure the bears afterward.

On the upside, 200-HMA near 76.30 becomes an extra hurdle beyond the triangle’s resistance line of 76.15.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 76.15, August 19 top surrounding 76.70 and July month’s peak around 76.90 will question the run-up to 77.00.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.92
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 75.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.92
Daily SMA50 75.07
Daily SMA100 72.71
Daily SMA200 72.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.28
Previous Daily Low 75.63
Previous Weekly High 76.68
Previous Weekly Low 75.61
Previous Monthly High 76.88
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

