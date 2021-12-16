AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Upward move capped at the 200-DMA, retreats towards the 81.60s area

- A risk-off market mood favors the safe-haven Japanese yen, the Aussie falls.
- The AUD/JPY rally was capped around the 200-DMA, around 82.50
- AUD/JPY Technical Outlook: In consolidation, respecting the current downward market structure.
As the New York session winds down, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar falls, against the Japanese yen, trading at 81.65 at the time of writing. Market mood is risk-off, as witnessed by US stock indices recording losses between 0.04% and 2.37%.
On Thursday during the overnight session, the AUD/JPY rallied strongly amid a risk-on environment triggered by the Fed, which, as expected, will taper faster than previously thought, while most of their members expect at least three rate hikes in 2022. Despite the fact of being a “hawkish” monetary policy statement, the event was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact.” Why? Because equities rallied, while risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, the NZD, and the CAD, followed their footsteps, to the detriment of safe-haven peers.
That said, the pair peaked around mid 82.00s, to then as the American session progressed, the market mood dampened, as market participants reshuffle their portfolios as the year-end looms.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair is in consolidation, trapped around the 77.88-86.25 range, sideways, without threatening to break the prevailing market structure since November 2020. Furthermore, Thursday’s upward move capped at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) showed that AUD bulls do not have the strength of breaking to the upside so that we could be eyeing a downward move ahead of the year-end.
On the downside, the first support would be December 14 pivot low at 80.47. A breach of the latter would extend AUD/JPY losses. The next support would be the December 1 cycle low at 78.78, followed by the August 20 low at 77.89.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|81.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.38
|Daily SMA50
|83.12
|Daily SMA100
|81.79
|Daily SMA200
|82.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.8
|Previous Daily Low
|80.74
|Previous Weekly High
|81.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.94
|Previous Monthly High
|86.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
