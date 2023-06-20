- AUD/JPY sees a bearish trend below 96.00, with sellers eyeing the 95.00 figure.
- The AUD/JPY could potentially slide to the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.41.
- Upside resistance lies around 97.00 after the AUD/JPY surpasses key resistance levels.
As the Asian session began, the AUD/JPY exchanged hands at around 95.96, following Tuesday’s price action. The AUD/JPY formed a three-candle evening star chart pattern, which suggests further downside action is expected.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From the daily chart perspective, the AUD/JPY remains upward biased in the medium term, but a back-to-back bearish session suggests downside action is warranted. If the AUD/JPY slides past the June 20 daily low of 95.57, that could drive the price toward the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.41. A breach of the latter could tumble the AUD/JPY below the 95.00 handle, exposing the 94.00 figure immediately followed by the Kijun-Sen line at 93.96.
Dropping to the 1-hour chart, the AUD/JPY is set to extend its losses, but support lies at the Tenkan-Sen line at 95.80. Once cleared, the cross would test the 95.57 June 20 low before challenging the S1 daily pivot at 95.20, followed by the S2 pivot at 94.46.
Conversely, if AUD/JPY cracks the 96.00 figure, it would exacerbate a rally toward the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud. The next resistance would be the daily pivot at 96.30, followed by the Kijun-Sen line at 96.49, before testing the bottom of the cloud at around 97.00.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.98
|Today Daily Change
|-1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.32
|Today daily open
|97.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.23
|Daily SMA50
|91.51
|Daily SMA100
|90.87
|Daily SMA200
|91.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.68
|Previous Daily Low
|96.73
|Previous Weekly High
|97.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
