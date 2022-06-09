- The AUD/JPY retreated from multi-year highs but remained up by 1.12% in the week.
- Wall Street’s finished with hefty losses, and Asian futures are poised to a lower open.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: The pullback from around 97.00 might go as lower as 94.00, before re-testing YTD highs.
AUD/JPY plunged more than 1% on Thursday, courtesy of a downbeat sentiment and appetite for safe-haven assets, as worldwide central banks shifted to a restrictive monetary policy, which caused a jump in bond yields. At 95.33, the AUD/JPY is retreating from multi-year highs, down 0.05% as Friday’s Asian session begins.
Sentiment remains negative; safe-haven peers gained
US equities finished Thursday’s session with losses, between 1.94% and 2.75%. Worries about global central banks restricting access to money might cause an economic slowdown and keeps market players uneasy, flying towards safe-haven assets. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it would hike rates in July at a slower rhythm than expected by some ECB hawks.
Recapping the AUD/JPY Thursday’s price action, the cross opened near the daily highs at around 96.80 and fell as soon as Tokyo’s session began. The AUD/JPY dipped towards a fresh two-day low at 95.29 and broke the 1-hour 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMAs), each sitting at 96.07 and 95.46, respectively.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Thursday’s pullback might extend towards the May 5 high at 94.02, as the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 64.17 is aiming lower. Nevertheless, once that area is tested, the AUD/JPY might resume its uptrend.
If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 95.00 psychological level. Once cleared, the following support would be the June 7 low at 94.80, followed by the above-mentioned 94.02. Once there, the AUD/JPY buyers could resume the uptrend and challenge the YTD high near 97.00.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.33
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.37
|Today daily open
|96.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.71
|Daily SMA50
|92.26
|Daily SMA100
|88.39
|Daily SMA200
|85.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.88
|Previous Daily Low
|95.75
|Previous Weekly High
|94.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.03
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
