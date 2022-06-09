  • The AUD/JPY retreated from multi-year highs but remained up by 1.12% in the week.
  • Wall Street’s finished with hefty losses, and Asian futures are poised to a lower open.
  • AUD/JPY Price Forecast: The pullback from around 97.00 might go as lower as 94.00, before re-testing YTD highs.

AUD/JPY plunged more than 1% on Thursday, courtesy of a downbeat sentiment and appetite for safe-haven assets, as worldwide central banks shifted to a restrictive monetary policy, which caused a jump in bond yields. At 95.33, the AUD/JPY is retreating from multi-year highs, down 0.05% as Friday’s Asian session begins.

Sentiment remains negative; safe-haven peers gained

US equities finished Thursday’s session with losses,  between 1.94% and 2.75%. Worries about global central banks restricting access to money might cause an economic slowdown and keeps market players uneasy, flying towards safe-haven assets. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it would hike rates in July at a slower rhythm than expected by some ECB hawks.

Recapping the AUD/JPY Thursday’s price action, the cross opened near the daily highs at around 96.80 and fell as soon as Tokyo’s session began. The AUD/JPY dipped towards a fresh two-day low at 95.29 and broke the 1-hour 50 and 100-simple moving averages (SMAs), each sitting at 96.07 and 95.46, respectively.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The AUD/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Thursday’s pullback might extend towards the May 5 high at 94.02, as the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 64.17 is aiming lower. Nevertheless, once that area is tested, the AUD/JPY might resume its uptrend.

If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 95.00 psychological level. Once cleared, the following support would be the June 7 low at 94.80, followed by the above-mentioned 94.02. Once there, the AUD/JPY buyers could resume the uptrend and challenge the YTD high near 97.00.

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 95.33
Today Daily Change -1.32
Today Daily Change % -1.37
Today daily open 96.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.71
Daily SMA50 92.26
Daily SMA100 88.39
Daily SMA200 85.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.88
Previous Daily Low 95.75
Previous Weekly High 94.58
Previous Weekly Low 91.03
Previous Monthly High 94.03
Previous Monthly Low 87.31
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 94.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD pierces 0.7100 as Wall Street sells off

AUD/USD pierces 0.7100 as Wall Street sells off

The AUD/USD pair ends Thursday at fresh weekly lows, as US indexes sold-off into the close. Fears related to global overheating inflation and slowing economic growth pushed high-yielding assets lower, while the greenback soared.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 in the ECB’s aftermath

EUR/USD nears 1.0600 in the ECB’s aftermath

 EUR/USD has continued to fall in the American session after reaching a weekly high of 1.0773. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.

EUR/USD News

Gold: The dollar set to win the battle

Gold: The dollar set to win the battle

Gold trades around $1,850, marginally lower on Thursday, as the market mood turned firmly sour following the ECB decision.  As widely anticipated, the central bank left rates unchanged and announced a rate hike coming in July, followed by another one in September. 

Gold News

Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing

Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing

Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios as the price is experiencing more mudslides to start the month of June. Terra continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures