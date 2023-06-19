AUD/JPY Price Analysis: To face further downside on hawkish remarks, risk-off mood

- AUD/JPY is on a downward trajectory as a global risk-off mood sets in, influenced by hawkish central banks.
- Technical indicators suggest a pullback from the early June rally, with immediate support at a June 19 low of 96.73.
- The path of least resistance is downwards, despite YTD high resistance at 97.67.
As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is poised to extend its losses past Monday’s close of 97.26 amidst a risk-off impulse. Expectations of further tightening by global central banks, and hawkish Fed dot plots, weighed on investors’ mood. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 97.20, down by 0.06%.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Following a steep rally in early June that totaled an 8% gain, the AUD/JPY could be set for a pullback as oscillators entered the overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator hitting 80. Since then, the RSI started to trend lower, while the AUD/JPY retreated from year-to-date (YTD) highs of 97.67.
If AUD/JPY slides below the June 19 low of 96.73, the next support would be the June 16 low of 96.24. A breach of the latter will expose the 96.00 figure, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 95.32. Conversely, AUG/JPY’s first resistance would be the YTD high at 97.67. Break above will expose the 98.00 figure
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|97.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.98
|Daily SMA50
|91.34
|Daily SMA100
|90.82
|Daily SMA200
|91.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.63
|Previous Daily Low
|96.24
|Previous Weekly High
|97.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|92.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears take a breather around mid-0.6800s with eyes on RBA Minutes, PBoC
AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.6855 while licking the wounds at the highest levels in four months, pausing the two-day downtrend. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s hopes of witnessing hawkish signals from the RBA, as well as upbeat moves of the People’s Bank of China.
EUR/USD prods bears above 1.0900 as ECB hawks gain more acceptance than the Fed ones
EUR/USD pushes back bears at the highest levels in five weeks, snapping a two-day downturn, as it recovers to 1.0925 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Euro pair justifies hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) Officials.
Gold lacks any firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1,950 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the Asian session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,950 level, nearly unchanged for the day, and remains well within a familiar trading range held over the past month or so.
Osmosis DEX carries the Cosmos DeFi with a deflation and fee-sharing mechanism
Osmosis, Cosmos ecosystem’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), is drawing toward deflation and fee sharing after a community governance vote. Based on a recent announcement, the DEX is cutting token inflation by 50%, with plans for fee sharing in OSMO 2.0 update.
All eyes on the BoE this week
It's been a quiet start to the week with stocks edging lower in light trade due to the US bank holiday. It feels like last week may have left us with more questions than answers in that the US inflation data was ok, not great, the Fed paused while forecasting multiple more hikes, and the ECB hiked while insisting more is to come.