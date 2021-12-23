AUD/JPY Price Analysis: The break above the 200-DMA opened the door for the bull’s eyeing 83.00

- The AUD/JPY appreciates during the day, on the back of an improvement in risk appetite.
- Covid-19: Positive news on the Omicron-related front, easied investors worries of a possible lockdown which could spur an economic slowdown.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: AUD bulls will need to hold the spot above the 200-DMA so that they can challenge 83.00.
On Thursday, the Australian dollar rallies for the third consecutive day, trading at 82.87 as Wall Street heads for a large weekend at the time of writing. Positive news in the Covid-19 front spurred demand for risk-sensitive currencies, like the AUD. In the UK, the Health Secretary reported that people infected with the Omicron variant were 50% to 70% less susceptible to requiring hospitalization. Additionally, in the last couple of days, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer and Merck Covid-19 treatment pills, which could be used in high-risk patients, with the effectivity of 89% and 50%, each.
In the FX market, spurred demand for AUD, NZD, GBP, and CAD, all part of risk-linked currencies. The laggards of the session are the safe-haven and low-yielders like the USD, the CHF, and the JPY.
In the meantime, in the last three days, the AUD/JPY has enjoyed a 280-pip rally since Tuesday of this week. Of note, Thursday’s price action, punch-through the 200-daily moving average (DMA) lying at 82.65, though the upward move stalled at the 50-DMA at 82.93.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
That said, the AUD/JPY has an upward bias, though it would need that AUD bulls hold the spot above the 200-DMA. Nevertheless, in that event, the AUD/JPY would face crucial resistance levels to overcome, like the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 83.27. A breach of the latter would expose the November 16 swing high at 84.16, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 84.50.
On the flip side, the first support would be the 200-DMA at 82.65. A decisive break under that level would expose the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 82.42, followed by the 100-DMA at 81.80.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|82.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.02
|Daily SMA50
|82.99
|Daily SMA100
|81.83
|Daily SMA200
|82.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.48
|Previous Daily Low
|81.26
|Previous Weekly High
|82.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.48
|Previous Monthly High
|86.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.