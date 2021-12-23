AUD/JPY Price Analysis: The break above the 200-DMA opened the door for the bull’s eyeing 83.00

  • The AUD/JPY appreciates during the day, on the back of an improvement in risk appetite.
  • Covid-19: Positive news on the Omicron-related front, easied investors worries of a possible lockdown which could spur an economic slowdown.
  • AUD/JPY Price Forecast: AUD bulls will need to hold the spot above the 200-DMA so that they can challenge 83.00.

On Thursday, the Australian dollar rallies for the third consecutive day, trading at 82.87 as Wall Street heads for a large weekend at the time of writing. Positive news in the Covid-19 front spurred demand for risk-sensitive currencies, like the AUD. In the UK, the Health Secretary reported that people infected with the Omicron variant were 50% to 70% less susceptible to requiring hospitalization. Additionally, in the last couple of days, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer and Merck Covid-19 treatment pills, which could be used in high-risk patients, with the effectivity of 89% and 50%, each.

In the FX market, spurred demand for AUD, NZD, GBP, and CAD, all part of risk-linked currencies. The laggards of the session are the safe-haven and low-yielders like the USD, the CHF, and the JPY.

In the meantime, in the last three days, the AUD/JPY has enjoyed a 280-pip rally since Tuesday of this week. Of note, Thursday’s price action, punch-through the 200-daily moving average (DMA) lying at 82.65, though the upward move stalled at the 50-DMA at 82.93.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

That said, the AUD/JPY has an upward bias, though it would need that AUD bulls hold the spot above the 200-DMA. Nevertheless, in that event, the AUD/JPY would face crucial resistance levels to overcome, like the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 83.27. A breach of the latter would expose the November 16 swing high at 84.16, followed by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 84.50.

On the flip side, the first support would be the 200-DMA at 82.65. A decisive break under that level would expose the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 82.42, followed by the 100-DMA at 81.80.

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 82.86
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 82.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 81.02
Daily SMA50 82.99
Daily SMA100 81.83
Daily SMA200 82.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.48
Previous Daily Low 81.26
Previous Weekly High 82.44
Previous Weekly Low 80.48
Previous Monthly High 86.06
Previous Monthly Low 80.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.02

 

 

