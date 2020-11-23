AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Teases immediate rising channel support below 76.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY eases from intraday top, attacks key support confluence including 100-HMA, channel support.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement holds the key to Thursday’s low, RSI weakness favor further selling.

AUD/JPY drops to 75.87, down 0.03% intraday, during early Monday’s trading. In doing so, the cross probes the support line of a two-day-old rising trend channel as well as 100-HMA.

Considering the latest weakness in RSI conditions, the quote is likely to extend the declines below 75.90/87 support joint. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 06-11 upside, near 75.73, can challenge the pair’s further downside.

During the quote’s weakness past-75.73, November 19 low around 75.40 and the 75.00 round-figure will lure the AUD/JPY sellers.

On the contrary, a recent top near 76.01 can probe the corrective recoveries targeting a confluence of the stated channel’s resistance line and 200-HMA, close to 76.15.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the falling trend line from November 11, at 76.30.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.88
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 75.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.3
Daily SMA50 75.36
Daily SMA100 75.71
Daily SMA200 72.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.98
Previous Daily Low 75.41
Previous Weekly High 76.77
Previous Weekly Low 75.41
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism

AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism

AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance. 

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD ignores RSI, hits two-year high

NZD/USD ignores RSI, hits two-year high

NZD/USD hits the highest level since December 2018. The NZD/USD pair continues to rally, defying the bull fatigue signaled by an overbought or above-70 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The pair clocked a high of 0.6963 a few minutes before press time. That level was last seen in December 2018. 

NZD/USD News

Gold nears 200-hour SMA

Gold nears 200-hour SMA

Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral. 

Gold news

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.

Read more

WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism

WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism

WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.

Oil News

