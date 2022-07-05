AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Teases falling wedge breakout near 94.00 on China data ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY pierces one-month-old resistance line on upbeat China PMI for June.
- China Caixin Services PMI jumped to 54.5 in June, versus 47.3 expected.
- 21-DMA offers additional upside filter to probe falling wedge confirmation.
- 50-DMA acts as immediate support before the wedge’s lower line.
AUD/JPY remains on the front foot around a one-week high as buyers poke the short-term key hurdle near 94.00 after China flashed upbeat data during Tuesday’s Asian session.
That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI for June rallied past market consensus and previous readouts as it flashed 54.5 figure, compared to 47.3 forecasts and 41.4 prior.
While cheering the upbeat China data, AUD/JPY crosses the upper line of the one-month-old falling wedge chart pattern, suggesting further advances.
However, the 21-DMA level near 94.05 appears the validation point for the cross-currency pair’s further upside towards the theoretical target surrounding 101.50.
It’s worth noting that the late June swing high near 95.30, the previous monthly peak of 96.88 and the 100.00 psychological magnet could entertain AUD/JPY during the run-up to 101.50.
On the contrary, failure to provide a daily closing beyond 94.05 could drag the quote back to 50-DMA support near 92.50.
Following that, the lower line of the stated wedge, close to 91.30, may entertain the AUD/JPY pair sellers before directing them to the 90.00 round figure.
Overall, confirmation of the bullish chart pattern joins upbeat MACD and RSI signals to keep buyers hopeful ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|93.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.04
|Daily SMA50
|92.46
|Daily SMA100
|90.54
|Daily SMA200
|86.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.29
|Previous Daily Low
|91.59
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.42
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firming up towards 0.6900 ahead of RBA rate hike decision
AUD/USD is catching fresh bids, as bulls eye 0.6900 amid a risk-on market profile and expectations of a 50 bps RBA rate hike. Fresh China-US talks and much stronger than expected Chinese Caixin Services PMI are bolstering risk sentiment, underpinning the aussie.
USD/JPY tracks firmer yields to poke 136.00 amid upbeat mood
USD/JPY holds onto the recent recovery near 136.00 in Asia this Tuesday. The pair’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s positive sentiment and firmer Treasury yields. Sino-American headlines, BOJ chatters keep the buyers hopeful.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 even as cautious optimism precedes Fed Minutes
Gold Price remains pressured around $1,807, after beginning the week’s trading on a negative side, as traders stay worried ahead of crucial catalysts up for publication during the week. The bright metal fails to cheer firmer US Treasury yields, as well as a pullback in the DXY.
Avalanche’s AVAX price is finished unless this happens
Avalanche’s AVAX price could endure another cataclysmic decline. Being an early buyer could be problematic. Avalanche’s AVAX price is showing signs of optimism amidst the brutal decline investors have been experiencing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!