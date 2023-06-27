Conversely, the AUD/JPY first support would be the 96.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the June 27 low of 95.65, followed by the Senkou Span A line at 95.21, before the AUD/JPY pair tumbles towards the 95.00 mark.

From a daily chart perspective, the AUD/JPY is upward biased, but it would need to crack the June 24 daily high at 96.84 to resume its bullish trajectory, aimed to break the prior’s year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67, as the cross-currency pair edges to 98.00. But firstly, the AUD/JPY needs to pierce above the Tenkan-Sen line at 96.46 and the 97.00 figure.

AUD/JPY advanced steadily during Tuesday’s session, printed solid gains of 0.59%, though it failed to achieve a daily close above the Tenkan-Sen line, seen as solid resistance above the spot price. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/JPY is trading at 96.27, down 0.04% but remains hovering around 96.46 where the Tenkan-Sen line lies.

