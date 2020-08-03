AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles inside 21/10-day SMA area ahead of RBA

- AUD/JPY bulls catch a breather after fetching the quote up from 75.10 the previous day.
- Bearish MACD suggests weakness in upside momentum, an ascending trend line from June 26 adds to the support.
- Multiple resistances stay ready to question the pair’s north-run below 77.00.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 75.50 amid the early hour of the Aussie market open on Tuesday. The pair marked a negative daily closing on Monday. However, losses couldn’t break the range between 21 and 10-day SMA. Even so, bearish MACD signals suggest mixed clues, which in turn highlight the traders’ pause ahead of the key RBA.
Read: RBA Preview: COVID running a muck? An Exy Aussie? Nah, no worries mate!
Other than the immediate support of 21-day SMA, currently around 75.20, a five-week-old ascending trend line, at 75.06 now, also poses challenges to the sellers.
Additionally, a downside break of 75.06 will need validation from 75.00 before attacking the previous month’s low of 73.98.
Alternatively, a 10-day SMA level of 75.57 precedes Friday’s top near 75.92 and 76.00 round-figures to mark upside barriers.
Even if the pair manages to cross 76.00 on a daily closing basis, highs printed during June and July, respectively around 76.80 and 76.90, will be the strong resistances holding keys for the pair’s rise beyond 77.00.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|75.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.17
|Daily SMA50
|74.35
|Daily SMA100
|71.08
|Daily SMA200
|72.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.92
|Previous Daily Low
|75.02
|Previous Weekly High
|75.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.83
|Previous Monthly High
|76.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
