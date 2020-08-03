AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles inside 21/10-day SMA area ahead of RBA

  • AUD/JPY bulls catch a breather after fetching the quote up from 75.10 the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD suggests weakness in upside momentum, an ascending trend line from June 26 adds to the support.
  • Multiple resistances stay ready to question the pair’s north-run below 77.00.

AUD/JPY seesaws around 75.50 amid the early hour of the Aussie market open on Tuesday. The pair marked a negative daily closing on Monday. However, losses couldn’t break the range between 21 and 10-day SMA. Even so, bearish MACD signals suggest mixed clues, which in turn highlight the traders’ pause ahead of the key RBA.

Read: RBA Preview: COVID running a muck? An Exy Aussie? Nah, no worries mate!

Other than the immediate support of 21-day SMA, currently around 75.20, a five-week-old ascending trend line, at 75.06 now, also poses challenges to the sellers.

Additionally, a downside break of 75.06 will need validation from 75.00 before attacking the previous month’s low of 73.98.

Alternatively, a 10-day SMA level of 75.57 precedes Friday’s top near 75.92 and 76.00 round-figures to mark upside barriers.

Even if the pair manages to cross 76.00 on a daily closing basis, highs printed during June and July, respectively around 76.80 and 76.90, will be the strong resistances holding keys for the pair’s rise beyond 77.00.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.49
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 75.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.17
Daily SMA50 74.35
Daily SMA100 71.08
Daily SMA200 72.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.92
Previous Daily Low 75.02
Previous Weekly High 75.92
Previous Weekly Low 74.83
Previous Monthly High 76.88
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.93

 

 

