- The AUD/JPY begins the week on the right foot and is gaining some 0.64%.
- In the FX space, the market mood is mixed as safe-haven peers get buoyant and risk-sensitive currencies stalled.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Bullish above 90.76 and bearish below the aforementioned, as it would open the door for a re-test of 87.30.
The AUD/JPY records minimal losses of 0.18% as the Asian session begins. On Monday, the cross recorded gains close to 0.90%, on a positive market mood, following a dismal week, particularly for US equities. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 90.63.
Sentiment shifted from positive to mix as Asian equity futures fluctuated post-Wall Street close. On Monday, the mood was positive due to some reports which stated that the US could consider lifting some trade tariffs on China, which was cheered by investors. That, along with increasing concerns that the US could be hit by a recession and optimism about global economic growth, kept market players shifting toward riskier assets.
On Monday, the AUD/JPY opened near the day's lows at around 90.18. Later, the cross soared and reached a daily high above the 91.00 mark but retreated somewhat and settled at approximately at 90.76.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY is trading around crucial support recorded on March 31 at 90.76. From the market structure perspective, failure at the previously mentioned level would open the door towards a re-test of the March 31 swing low at 87.30. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slope shifted horizontally beneath the 50-midline, meaning that sellers could be exerting downward pressure on the pair.
Therefore, the AUD/JPY bias is neutral-downwards, and its first support would be the 90.00 mark. Break below would expose the May 19 swing low at 88.99, which, once cleared, would send the AUD/JPY aiming towards the confluence of the March 31 swing low and the 100-day moving average (DMA) at around 87.23-30.
Nevertheless, if AUD/JPY traders reclaim 90.76, that would open the door for a test of a downslope trendline. That said, the cross-currency pair's first resistance would be the March 31 swing low-turned-resistance at 90.76. A breach of the latter would send the AUD/JPY to 91.00, followed by the 50-DMA at 91.57 and the downslope trendline around the 92.00 area.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|90.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.03
|Daily SMA50
|91.37
|Daily SMA100
|87.12
|Daily SMA200
|84.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.7
|Previous Daily Low
|89.37
|Previous Weekly High
|91.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.46
|Previous Monthly High
|95.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
