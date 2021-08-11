AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles above 81.00 inside short-term triangle

- AUD/JPY seesaws in a choppy range near the upper line of three-week-old resistance.
- Gradual uptick in Momentum favors the bulls, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
- Bearish consolidation may continue, July’s low becomes a tough nut to crack.
AUD/JPY remains lined above 81.00, down 0.05% near 81.25 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair teases the upper line of a nearby symmetrical triangle amid slowly improving upside Momentum.
The same favors the intraday buyers of the AUD/JPY pair to print an upside break of the stated triangle, by crossing 81.35 immediate hurdle.
However, the 200-DMA and June’s low, respectively near 81.70 and 82.15, will challenge the bulls afterward.
Alternatively, pullback moves will aim for the 81.00 threshold ahead of challenging the triangle’s support line close to 80.35 and the 80.00 round figure.
Though, any further weakness past 80.00 will be challenged by the yearly low, flashed last month, near 79.80.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|81.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.07
|Daily SMA50
|82.65
|Daily SMA100
|83.44
|Daily SMA200
|81.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.32
|Previous Daily Low
|80.71
|Previous Weekly High
|81.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.16
|Previous Monthly High
|84.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.
EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.