AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Slips below weekly support line to break 77.00 mark

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
- Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance beat ¥-37.5 B forecast in August.
- Sustained trading below 100-hour and 200-hour EMA also favors the sellers.
- Bulls need a sustained break of September 10 high to regain controls.
AUD/JPY drops to 76.87, down 0.15% on a day, as Wednesday’s trading in Tokyo begins. The pair recently reacted to the upbeat trade numbers from Japan. In doing so, the quote slips below an ascending trend line from September 08.
As a result, sellers are targeting 76.70 and 76.50 as immediate supports ahead of the monthly low of 76.12.
It should additionally be noted that the 76.00 threshold and August 21 low near 75.65 can lure the sellers during the AUD/JPY price weakness below 76.12.
On the contrary, a confluence of the key EMAs around 77.20 guards the pair’s immediate upside moves ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 31 to September 08 fall, close to 77.60.
In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-77.60, the September 10 high of 77.73 will challenge the further upside ahead of highlighting the monthly peak of 78.36.
Talking about the data, Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total grew ¥248.3 B versus ¥10.9 B (revised) prior and ¥-37.5 B market consensus in August. Additional details suggest that the Imports dropped below -18% YoY forecast to -20.8 whereas Exports recovered from -16.1% to -14.8% in the reported month.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|76.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.02
|Daily SMA50
|76.15
|Daily SMA100
|74.22
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.51
|Previous Daily Low
|76.79
|Previous Weekly High
|77.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.12
|Previous Monthly High
|78.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
