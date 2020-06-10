AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Slips below 75.00 after China CPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY fails to keep the bounce off 74.47 after downbeat China inflation data.
  • One-week-old horizontal area offers immediate rest ahead of monthly support line.
  • Bulls will look for a clear break above the weekly high to aim for March 2019 low.

AUD/JPY drops to 74.73, currently around 74.93, following weaker than forecast CPI and PPI data from China, published during Wednesday’s Asian session. Even so, one-week-old horizontal support restricts the pair’s immediate downside.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May slipped below 2.7% YoY and -0.5% MoM forecasts to 2.4% and -0.8% respectively.

Read: China data dump unimpressive: May CPI +2.4 pct vs +2.7 pct YoY, PPI -3.7 PCT vs -3.3 PCT YoY

In addition to the downbeat data from Australia’s largest customer, bearish MACD also portrays the pair’s weakness. As a result, the quote’s downside break of 74.50/40 support area could fetch it to an ascending trend line from May 17, at 73.75 now.

If at all the bears occupy the driver’s seat after 73.75, May 27 tops near 71.93 could return to the charts.

Alternatively, 75.75 and the recent high surrounding 76.80 could keep the buyers chained for the short-term. However, an upside clearance of 76.80 will propel the AUD/JPY prices towards March-2019 lows near 77.50/55.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.9
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 75.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.15
Daily SMA50 69.82
Daily SMA100 70.21
Daily SMA200 72.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.27
Previous Daily Low 74.47
Previous Weekly High 76.75
Previous Weekly Low 71.61
Previous Monthly High 71.93
Previous Monthly Low 67.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls regain poise, eye 0.7000 ahead of Fed

AUD/USD: Bulls regain poise, eye 0.7000 ahead of Fed

AUD/USD's rebound from near 0.6930 region regains traction, as it aims for the 0.7000 mark amid broad US dollar weakness. Dismal Chinese inflation data and pre-Fed caution could keep the bulls on the edge. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds lower ground sub-108 amid pre-Fed caution

USD/JPY holds lower ground sub-108 amid pre-Fed caution

Amid a typical pre-Fed caution trading, USD/JPY is feeling the pull of the gravity, as it moves further away from the 108 handle in Asia. Dismal Chinese inflation and US-China tensions continue to dampen the investor sentiment. 

USD/JPY News

Dollar Index hits three-month low ahead of Fed

Dollar Index hits three-month low ahead of Fed

Dollar index (DXY) remains on the defensive amid speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could announce new measures to curb the rise in the bond yields. The central bank is expected to keep rates at record lows.

US Dollar Index News

Gold: Friday's drop erased, but bearish channel intact

Gold: Friday's drop erased, but bearish channel intact

Gold remains stuck in the falling channel despite the two-day rally. The two-day winning trend has erased Friday's decline from $1,716 to $1,1670. Even so, it is too early to call a bullish revival. A move above $1,734 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout.

Gold News

WTI: Monthly support line eyed amid pullback below $38.50

WTI: Monthly support line eyed amid pullback below $38.50

WTI benchmark snaps the previous day’s recovery moves from $37.26. Other than the energy benchmark’s failure to cross $38.55, bearish MACD also favors the odds of further downside towards the monthly support near $36.95.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures