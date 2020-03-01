AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers will look for entry below 69.30

- AUD/JPY awaits fresh clues to extend the previous week’s losses below the multi-year low.
- A descending trend line from early-January 2019 questions that bearish MACD.
- Buyers will hesitate to enter unless crossing January 2020 low.
Despite bouncing off the multi-week support line stretched from early 2019, AUD/JPY remains on the back foot while marking 69.8750 as a quote during the early Asian session on Monday.
That said, short-term buyers can aim for October 2019 low near 71.7350 during the pair’s recovery moves beyond 70.00 round-figure. However, late-January 2020 low around 72.45 could challenge the bulls afterward.
In a case where the buyers keep dominating past-72.45, 73.40 and the February month high surrounding 74.50 could return to the charts.
However, bearish MACD signals, as well as failures to register a strong upside momentum post-bounce from the key support line, continues to portray the pair’s weakness.
As a result, sellers will look for entry below the mentioned support line around 69.30. In doing so, early-January 2009 top near 68.20 and April 2009 bottom close to 66.80 will be on their radars.
AUD/JPY weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|70.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.35
|Daily SMA50
|74.47
|Daily SMA100
|74.46
|Daily SMA200
|74.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.31
|Previous Daily Low
|69.38
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
