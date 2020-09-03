AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers eye three-month-old support line

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY stays depressed near the one-week low despite recently stabilizing above 77.00.
  • Failures to cross an ascending trend line from February joined RSI’s return from overbought territory to favor the bears.
  • 21-day SMA, rising support line from June 22 become the key as well.

AUD/JPY drops to 77.18 during the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the quote seesaws near the lowest since August 28 during its fourth day of losses while keeping the latest trading range between 77.06 and 77.25.

Considering the pair’s pullback from the multi-month high, not to forget failures to cross the key resistance line amid previously overbought RSI, further weakness in the quote can’t be ruled out.

However, an ascending trend line from June 08, previous resistance, currently around 76.95, becomes the key support to watch, a break of which will direct sellers towards a 21-day SMA level of 76.69.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s weakness past-76.69 will be challenged by an upward sloping support line from June 22, near 76.25.

On the contrary, 78.00 and the August month’s high, also the highest since May 2019, around 78.50 can entertain the bulls during the pair’s fresh upside ahead of an ascending resistance line from February 19, near 78.65.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.21
Today Daily Change -0.71
Today Daily Change % -0.91%
Today daily open 77.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.63
Daily SMA50 75.64
Daily SMA100 73.44
Daily SMA200 72.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 78.17
Previous Daily Low 77.54
Previous Weekly High 77.96
Previous Weekly Low 75.67
Previous Monthly High 78.46
Previous Monthly Low 75.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 76.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 78.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

