AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers dominate cheer break of short-term trendline

- AUD/JPY registers three-day losing streak.
- Friday’s break of short-term rising support line (now resistance) keeps sellers hopeful.
- A three-day-old descending trend line exerts downside pressure.
AUD/JPY trades near 73.72 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. Despite bouncing off from Friday’s lows, the quote has been under pressure while following the break of the nine-day-old rising trend line. Also favoring the bears are short-term falling resistance line and bearish MACD.
With this, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair run-up between February 04 and 06, at 73.45 now, can grab intra-day sellers’ attention.
However, 73.00 round-figure will be the tough nut to break for sellers.
On the upside, the support-turned-resistance, at 73.75 now, followed by the descending trend line around 73.85, will be limiting the pair’s immediate recovery.
Should AUD/JPY prices manage to cross 73.85, 74.00 and the monthly top near 74.40 could return to the charts.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|73.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.94
|Daily SMA50
|74.86
|Daily SMA100
|74.4
|Daily SMA200
|74.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.98
|Previous Daily Low
|73.61
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.06
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.31
