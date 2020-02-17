AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers await downside break of 100-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY breaks the monthly support trend line, still trades above 100-bar SMA.
  • February 09 low could lure sellers during the sustained downside.
  • An eight-day-old falling trend line restricts immediate upside.

AUD/JPY drops to 73.75 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently slipped below an ascending trend line stretched from February 02. Even so, sellers await a clear break under 100-bar SMA to confirm the pair’s weakness.

In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the early-month upside, around 73.40, can act as an intermediate halt to the quote’s drop towards February 09 low nearing 73.00.

If bears refrain to respect 73.00 mark, 72.80 and the monthly bottom surrounding 72.40 will return to the charts.

Alternatively, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 73.93 acts as an immediate upside barrier ahead of the short-term falling trend line, at 74.20 now.

If AUD/JPY prices manage to stay strong beyond 74.20, 74.40 becomes the key as it comprises the monthly top and 100-day SMA on the daily chart.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.77
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 73.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.94
Daily SMA50 74.86
Daily SMA100 74.4
Daily SMA200 74.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.98
Previous Daily Low 73.61
Previous Weekly High 74.3
Previous Weekly Low 73.06
Previous Monthly High 76.34
Previous Monthly Low 72.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6720 with eyes on RBA minutes

AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6720 with eyes on RBA minutes

AUD/USD declines to 0.6713 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair registers the fourth consecutive negative day and coronavirus is the catalyst to blame. Traders are now awaiting fresh clues from RBA minutes, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT, for near-term direction.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls seeking higher-highs on 110 handle

USD/JPY bulls seeking higher-highs on 110 handle

USD/JPY idles at the top of the day's range in holiday thin markets, oscillating around 109.93 having travelled from a low of 109.71 to a high of 109.96.

USD/JPY News

Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?

Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the Chinese & wider economies and FX?

Coronavirus third straight day of a drop in new cases; Financial and commodity markets are in recovery. Markets have been encouraged by the Chinese authorities early response to the outbreak. Disruptions outside China are likely to be limited to parts of Asia.

Read more

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures