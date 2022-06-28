- The AUD/JPY stays in positive territory, bolstered by a dovish Bank of Japan stance.
- Risk aversion dominates the headlines as worries about recession and inflation increase.
- The AUD/JPY’s inability to reclaim 95.30 leaves the pair vulnerable to selling pressure.
- A break below 91.96 to send the AUD/JPY tumbling towards 90.10s.
The AUD/JPY advanced on Tuesday for the first day in the week though it remains below the 20-day EMA, which lies around 94.20, amidst a dampened market mood, courtesy of renewed fears of stagflation, meaning recession and inflation at the same time. At 93.98, the AUD/JPY begins the Asian session with minimal losses of 0.01% at the time of writing.
US equities finished with substantial losses due to portfolio rebalancing, as half/quarter/month-end flows dominated the markets. However, the AUD/JPY printed gains due to the dovish monetary policy stance by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is trying to anchor inflation above the 2% threshold.
On Tuesday, the AUD/JPY registered a daily low in the Asian session around 93.00 and rallied towards a June 22 swing low around 94.68. Nevertheless, buyers’ lack of strength to lift the cross-currency above 95.00 opened the door for selling pressure, as sellers entered around that area and dragged the pair towards the 94.00 mark.
AUD/JPY Daily chart
This time frame portrays the AUD/JPY trading within a rising wedge. Additional to that factor, which favors AUD sellers, it’s worth noting that the last two higher highs were lower than the YTD one, at around 96.88, suggesting that selling pressure is piling on the pair. Furthermore, the pair’s breaking below the 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is almost horizontal, but below the RSI’s 7-day SMA might pave the way for further losses.
If that scenario plays out, the AUD/JPY first support would be the June 23 daily low at 92.64. Once cleared, the next support would be the 50-day EMA at 92.42. A breach of the latter would expose the June 16 daily low at 91.96, which, once cleared, will send the pair tumbling towards the 100-day EMA at 90.18.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|93.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.15
|Daily SMA50
|92.52
|Daily SMA100
|90
|Daily SMA200
|86.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.07
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|95.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.65
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
