AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Seesaws around 21-day EMA, six-week-old support trendline

- AUD/JPY struggles to keep recovery gains from the short-term key support confluence.
- A joint of 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement acts as the tough resistance.
- MACD teases sellers ahead of the RBA.
Having filed to extend the recovery moves beyond 68.65, AUD/JPY drops to 68.50 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair previously bounced off the 21-day EMA and six-week-old support line.
Not only its failure to keep the pullback but the MACD histogram also suggests the pair’s weakness. However, traders are waiting for the key RBA meeting, up for publishing at 04:30 GMT, for fresh clues.
Should AUD/JPY prices remain below 68.50/45 support confluence after the event, April 21 low near 67.30 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall, around 66.25 will lure the sellers.
On the upside, April 14 high near 69.30 can please the buyers during the sustained trading beyond 68.50 post-event.
Though, 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 70.20/25 could question the bulls afterward.
Additionally, a downward sloping trend line from January 16, at 70.55 now, offers an extra upside barrier during the pair’s run-up beyond 70.25.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
