AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising Wedge, 200-bar SMA challenge the bulls

AUD/JPY trades near five-day high after breaking a four-week-old falling trend line the previous day.

The key upside barriers question further advances but the trend reversal is less likely considering bullish MACD, distance from confirming the bearish formation.

AUD/JPY steps back to 74.13 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair recently crossed the monthly resistance line (now support) but fails to extend the run-up amid nearness to the key upside barriers.

Among them, an upward sloping trend line since January 27, near 74.45, becomes the immediate crucial resistance as a break of which will defy the bearish chart pattern.

Following that, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines between January 16 and February 02, respectively around 74.70 and 74.80, will be closely watched.

On the downside, a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 73.87 can offer the nearby rest during the fresh pullback. However, sellers will be more interested in watching a sustained break of 73.45 level that comprises the rising wedge’s support, which in turn could trigger a fresh southward trajectory towards 71.50.

It should, however, be noted that the MACD histogram is flashing bullish signals and hence buyers shouldn’t be losing their hope.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected