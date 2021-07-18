AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 200-DMA

- AUD/JPY fades bounce off monthly low amid a slow start to the week.
- Bearish MACD, three-week-old resistance line keeps sellers hopeful.
- Oversold RSI, 200-DMA can test bears ahead of January high.
AUD/JPY stays pressured around 81.45 amid a subdued Asian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fails to keep Friday’s bounce off the monthly low while staying beneath a downward sloping trend line since June 25. Also favoring the sellers are the MACD signals.
However, oversold RSI and nearness to the key moving average challenges the pair’s further downside.
For now, AUD/JPY trades are well-directed towards 200-DMA support near 81.20, followed by the 81.00 threshold. Though, January’s top near 80.90 could challenge the pair’s further weakness.
In a case where the bears keep reins below 80.90, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 2020 to May 2021 upside, near 79.50, will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, any corrective pullback will be considered tepid until staying below a short-term resistance line around 82.30.
Following that, the latest swing high near 82.80 and April’s low near the 83.00 round figure could lure the bulls.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|81.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.97
|Daily SMA50
|83.93
|Daily SMA100
|83.95
|Daily SMA200
|81.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.94
|Previous Daily Low
|81.35
|Previous Weekly High
|82.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.35
|Previous Monthly High
|85.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears maintain the pressure on growth concerns
The EUR/USD pair finished the week just above the 1.1800 level, as the greenback retained its strength heading into the weekly close, despite mixed US data. The focus this week is on the European Central Bank monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD: UK set to reopen despite record cases
The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the end of the week, ending it in the red near July’s low at 1.3730. The UK reported over 54,000 new coronavirus contagions in one day. GBP/USD is technically bearish near a strong static support level at 1.3730.
Gold: Possible correction to $1,800 as key resistance holds
Gold fell sharply on Friday but closed the week in the green. After closing the previous three weeks in the positive territory, gold stayed relatively quiet on Monday and Tuesday but managed to regain its traction on Wednesday.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.