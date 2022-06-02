- The AUD/JPY extends its weekly rally, up by 3.71%.
- Sentiment improved in the session, despite the economic backdrop, with investors’ fears about a possible global economic recession and a food crisis.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidates in the 94.00-40 range before pressuring the YTD high above 95.00.
The AUD/JPY advances nicely after reaching a daily low below the 93.00 mark, popping up to fresh six-week highs above the 94.00 figure, a level last seen on April 22, preparing for a re-test of the YTD highs. At 94.33, the AUD/JPY reflects an upbeat sentiment, with US equities finishing Thursday’s session with gains of 0.81% and 2.75%.
During the day, investors set aside the market’s actual narrative. Fears about a possible US recession, triggered by the US Federal Reserve tightening conditions, China’s coronavirus outbreak and factory halts, slowing supply chains, and the war between Ukraine – Russia remain as a backdrop in the global economic outlook.
Elsewhere, the Japanese yen remained under heavy selling pressure, posting substantial losses vs. its fellow counterparts. The AUD/JPY is refreshing two-month highs, and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in bullish territory and accelerating to the upside, the AUD/JPY threatens to break above the previous YTD high at 95.74.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Therefore, the AUD/JPY bulls regained control after a cross-currency correction to 87.30 and, at the time of writing, are headed towards reaching a daily close near the 94.50 area. That’s from the daily chart perspective.
Zooming into the 4-hour chart, the AUD/JPY appears to lose steam. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well within the overbought territory at 83.35, so the cross-currency might consolidate in the 94.00-40 area as AUD/JPY takes a breather.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY ceiling level would be 95.00. Break above would expose the YTD high at 95.74, followed by the psychological 96.00 mark. On the downside, the AUD/JPY's first support would be the May 4 high at 94.02. Latter’s breach would send the AUD/JPY correcting towards 93.56, followed by 92.84.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|93.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.72
|Daily SMA50
|91.94
|Daily SMA100
|87.76
|Daily SMA200
|85.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.62
|Previous Daily Low
|92.28
|Previous Weekly High
|91.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.24
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.26
