- AUD/JPY braces for the first weekly gain in three, grinds higher of late.
- Convergence of 50-day EMA, 13-day-old resistance line and previous support line challenge the upside moves.
- Bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road ahead.
AUD/JPY grinds higher around 94.00, on the way to snapping a two-week downtrend, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair pays little heed to the downbeat oscillators while staying above the key Fibonacci retracement levels.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) and the MACD both flash bearish signals but a convergence of the 50-day EMA, the previous support line from May and a three-week-old resistance confluence, near 94.80, appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/JPY bulls.
Also acting as an upside hurdle is June’s peak near 96.90, a break of which could quickly propel the pair prices towards the recently flashed multi-day high near 98.60.
Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the AUD/JPY pair’s May-September upside, respectively near 93.00 and 91.60, could challenge the downside moves.
In a case where AUD/JPY remains bearish past 91.60, the odds of witnessing a south-run towards the 90.00 threshold can’t be ruled.
Above all, today’s release of China’s official and Caixin PMIs for September and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, expected 4.7% YoY versus 4.6% prior, are crucial for AUD/JPY pair.
Also read: AUD/USD pierces 0.6500 hurdle ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|94.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.78
|Daily SMA50
|94.86
|Daily SMA100
|93.87
|Daily SMA200
|90.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.05
|Previous Daily Low
|92.13
|Previous Weekly High
|96.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.39
|Previous Monthly High
|96.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.6500 hurdle ahead of China PMIs, US PCE Inflation
AUD/USD struggles to justify the market’s risk-off mood as it renews its intraday high around 0.6515, after reversing most of the previous day’s losses amid the US dollar’s pullback. The risk-barometer pair, however, stayed on the bear’s radar.
EUR/USD eyes further upside as bulls attack 0.9830 key hurdle
EUR/USD jostles with the key 0.9830 resistance confluence as bulls struggle to defend the first weekly gains in three during Friday’s Asian session. The major currency pair battles the four-month-old support-turned-resistance, as well as the downward sloping resistance line from September 13.
Gold marches past $1,650 on falling wedge breakout, US PCE inflation eyed
Gold price braces for the first weekly gain in three as the metal buyers poke $1,663 after witnessing a confirmation of the falling wedge bullish chart pattern the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers softer US dollar but fails to respect the market’s grim conditions.
XRP price pumps 20% in 24 hours! Here’s what could happen next
XRP price has validated the bullish trade idea published at FXStreet just a few days prior. After a deep correction early this morning near the $0.45 levels, the bulls stepped back into the market in an applaudable fashion.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.